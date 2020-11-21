Swimming: Dressel sets 2 short-course world records

By Abdulkadir Karakaya

ISTANBUL (AA) – American swimmer Caeleb Dressel set two short-course world records in the International Swimming League on Saturday.

Dressel, 24, came first with 47.78 seconds in the men's 100-meter butterfly in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

South African Chad le Clos was the previous world record holder in this category with 48.08 seconds in 2016.

Having finished the race in 20.16 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle, Dressel also passed his own record which was broken last year with 20.24 seconds.

*Writing by Muhammed Enes Calli in Ankara