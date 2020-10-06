Swiss footballer Shaqiri tests positive for COVID-19

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Swiss footballer Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Swiss Football Association said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Liverpool winger has been kept in isolation, it added.

Shaqiri became the third Liverpool player to contract COVID-19. Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Senegalese forward Sadio Mane were infected last week.

A former Bayern Munich and Inter Milan player, Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke City in 2018.

He won the UEFA Champions League twice, the 2013 title with Bayern Munich and in 2019 with Liverpool.

The attacking midfielder also helped the Reds win the 2020 English Premier League title.

Shaqiri is a Switzerland regular, and has scored 22 goals in 82 caps for his country.