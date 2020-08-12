Switzerland extends ban on large events for a month

By Peter Kenny

GENEVA (AA) – Switzerland on Wednesday extended a ban on large gatherings by a month amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

The ban disallows holding events with more than 1,000 people until Oct. 1.

The government also made compulsory the wearing of masks on flights from Aug. 15.

On Wednesday, the health authorities reported 274 more virus cases, bringing the tally to 37,169.

The death toll from COVID-19 has reached 1,991 and recoveries are at 32,700, according to data from the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Alain Berset, the minister in charge of health, stressed that the current situation is "under control" as both he and President Simonetta Sommaruga called on citizens to take on added responsibility.

Switzerland’s lockdown at the end of February had a dramatic impact, flattening the curve and allowing the authorities to ease measures gradually.

From a March peak, the number of new cases fell to around a dozen in early June, alongside a drop in hospital cases and deaths.

As the cases began to creep up again after the easing of restrictions from July 6, passengers on Swiss public transport over the age of 12 were compelled to wear face masks or face a fine.