Switzerland sees record spike in coronavirus cases

By Peter Kenny

GENEVA (AA) – Switzerland hit a new daily record of 1,487 coronavirus cases on Friday, with concerns growing over a rise in infections in the country’s second largest city of Geneva.

COVID-19 cases have spiked over the past five days to reach the highest level since the start of the epidemic, according to the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health.

It said 15,229 tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 9.8%.

Three COVID-19 patients died in the same period, the authority said.

The number of infected people in the country since the beginning of the epidemic has reached 60,368, including 1,793 deaths, it added.

Over 1.47 million tests have been carried out in the nation of some 8.5 million people.

Among those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Geneva this week was the Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for human rights who heads the UN Refugee Agency.

The worsening situation in Geneva is extremely worrying, top regional health official Algae Tardin was quoted as saying by national broadcaster Swissinfo.

There are currently 50 patients being treated for the virus at Geneva University Hospital (HUG).

“There is a major issue concerning private parties, family reunions, and drinks with friends,” Tardin told reporters in Geneva on Thursday.

“Each time, we must always ask ourselves if it is possible to organize these things with fewer people and keeping our distance.”

She said it was urgent to act immediately or “choices will have to be made as to whether or not to we can look after sick people.”