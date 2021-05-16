Synagogue dice collapse leaves 2 dead, dozens injured in Israel

By Said Amouri

JERUSALEM (AA) – At least two Israelis were killed and dozens injured, when a stage collapsed at a synagogue in Givat Zeev settlement in occupied Jerusalem, Israeli media said on Sunday.

The incident took place at a synagogue that was crowded with ultra-Orthodox Jews who were participating in an event to mark the start of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

The Israeli daily Haaretz said it was the first gathering at the synagogue after it had been reopened recently.

On April 30, a stampede accident in northern Israel killed 45 people and the injured 103 others during celebrations of a Jewish religious festival.

Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara