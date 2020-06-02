Syria: Bomb attack kills civilian in Ras al-Ayn

By Omer Koparan

RAS AL-AYN, Syria (AA) – A civilian was killed Tuesday in a bomb attack in Ras al-Ayn, northeastern Syria, according to security sources.

An explosive-laden motorcycle detonated in the Al-Manajir region, and the blast also caused material damage, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The local security forces deliberate that the YPG/PKK terror group might be behind the attack near Turkey's southern border.

Ras al-Ayn was freed from YPG/PKK terrorists on Oct. 12 as part of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring, launched on Oct. 9 to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

However, the YPG/PKK terrorists continue attacks in Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn districts despite pulling out of areas under a deal reached by Turkey and the US on Oct. 17.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz