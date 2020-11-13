Syria: YPG/PKK terrorists release Daesh/ISIS ringleader

By Ethem Emre Ozcan

ANKARA (AA) – The YPG/PKK terror group set free Friday a ringleader of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization in Syria, according to local sources.

YPG/PKK terrorists released the so-called “commander of public relations bureau,” Aid Abdulhamid al-Deyri, who was detained by the terror group two years ago, according to sources.

The terrorist was previously involved in several war crimes, sources said.

Previously, YPG/PKK terrorists released hundreds of Daesh/ISIS members from camps in northeastern Syria.

Last month, the terror group announced it set free 631 terrorists.

* Writing by Zehra Nur Duz