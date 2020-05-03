Syrian baby brought to Turkey for medical treatment

By Ahmad Wais, Mehmet Burak Karacaoglu and Esref Musa

IDLIB, Syria (AA) – A Syrian baby suffering from an eye illness was brought to Turkey for medical treatment on Sunday.

Baby Yusuf was born with a blood gland on his eye at one of the refugee camps where displaced Syrians are living in Idlib, northwestern Syria.

He has a risk to lose his one eye due to illness.

Hatay Governorship in southeastern Turkey took action to bring the baby and his mother after learning his situation through Anadolu Agency’s news story.

Baby Yusuf and his mother Vefa Rammud was taken to Mustafa Kemal University Research and Training Hospital in Hatay.

“My son came to Turkey for medical treatment. I hope he will get well soon and begin to see and walk as other children,” the mother said.

“I thank the Turkish Government and Hatay Governorship,” she said, adding her gratitude for their help.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.

Syria's Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018. The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the zone.

Besides civilian casualties and influx of asylum seekers along the Turkey borders, the breach recently led to the martyrdom of 34 Turkish soldiers.