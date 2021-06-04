Syrian refugees will die if last border crossing with Turkey closed, US envoy told

By Dilan Pamuk

ANKARA (AA) – The US ambassador to the UN on Friday said non-governmental organizations have told her that refugees will die in case of the closure of the last remaining humanitarian border crossing between Turkey and Syria.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Cilvegozu is the only open border gate in northwestern Syria, adding: “ If this border crossing is closed, it will cause senseless cruelty.”

She was speaking about her visit Thursday to Turkey’s southernmost province of Hatay on Syrian border.

"Maintaining humanitarian cross-border access into Syria is one place where our values are completely aligned. And I have seen firsthand how Turkey is generously receiving refugees and working to integrate them effectively into the economy and the country," she said.

Noting that Turkey has been "extraordinarily generous and hospitable to refugees," the US envoy said: "The Turkish Government provides a way for refugees to integrate. They were very proud of the fact that even on the other side of the border, they were providing housing for refugees."

Underlining that $240 million in additional humanitarian funding announced on Thursday is of crucial importance for Syrians, the US envoy said there is no alternative to border crossings in delivering humanitarian aid.

"The funding we announced yesterday is an important step and will do tremendous good, but there is no alternative to cross-border aid. The cruelty of closing the final humanitarian border crossing into Syria would be incalculable," she noted.

“So, it is my intention to do everything possible in New York to work with colleagues on the [UN] Security Council to ensure that the border remains open,” Thomas-Greenfield said, adding she is also pushing for the reopening of the two borders that were closed last year.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and millions more displaced.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the regime and its allies.

*Merve Aydogan contributed to this story.