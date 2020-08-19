Syria's Idlib records first coronavirus death

By Ashoor Jokdar

IDLIB, Syria (AA) – The first coronavirus death in Syria's northwestern Idlib province was recorded, according to health officials.

“A female patient in her 80s died from the virus,” the interim government's Health Minister, Maram al-Sheikh, said in a statement late Tuesday.

He indicated that the patient had suffered from a chronic kidney failure.

A total of 54 virus infections have been recorded in areas under the Syrian opposition, of which 46 recovered as of Wednesday.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat