Taiwan: 2 fighter jets collide in midair, pilots eject

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – Two fighter jets collided in midair after taking off from an airbase in eastern Taiwan on Monday, official media reported.

According to daily Focus Taiwan, the two pilots of the jets ejected, while relief operations are ongoing.

Four F-5Es fighter jets had taken off from the eastern Taitung Airbase in Pingtung County at 2.30 p.m. (0630GMT) for a routine training mission. Two of them disappeared from radar and the pilots ejected, the daily reported.

The collision is reported to have taken place 36 minutes after the takeoff.

Taiwan’s National Rescue Command Center has dispatched coast guard vessels to search for the missing pilots.