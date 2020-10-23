Taliban vows to pave way for investment in Afghanistan

By Shadi Khan Saif

KABUL, Afghanistan (AA) – The Taliban has expressed assurance that it would pave the way for global investment in the "future of Afghanistan".

Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban's Qatar office, said on Thursday in a series of tweets following a meeting between Adam Boehler, CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the political deputy of the Taliban.

“The opportunities for financial investment in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting. American delegation said that Afghanistan was a promising country for global investment. So peace and stability should be brought for the attraction of global investment,” Naeem tweeted.

Boehler on Twitter had said his visit to Qatar was aimed at peace and stability in the region.

There was no immediate reaction to this meeting from the Afghan government officials in Kabul.

However, Sediq Sediqqi, the Afghan presidential spokesman, said on Thursday the Taliban has no legal or religious justifications left to continue the war against people and the state of Afghanistan.

“Scholars in the Islamic world and in Afghanistan, for years, have considered the ongoing war by the Taliban against the people and the state of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, forbidden and without legal justification,” he said while hailing similar comments made by Sheikh Ahmed Al-Raissouni, the president of the International Union of Muslim Scholars in a recent interview with the Afghan broadcaster Tolo News.

This comes as the Taliban is engaged in US-brokered intra-Afghan peace talks with the officials from the Kabul government in the Qatari capital Doha since Sep. 12.