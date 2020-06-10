Tally of COVID-19 cases rises in Bahrain, Libya

By Zehra Nur Duz

ANKARA (AA) – Bahrain and Libya confirmed new infections due to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Bahraini Health Ministry said 469 virus cases were recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

Bahrain's confirmed cases from the disease now stand at 16,200, including 29 deaths, and 11,109 recoveries.

In Libya, the National Center for Disease Control reported 27 new cases, bringing the figure to 359.

The country’s daily number of cases decreased by 35 compared to Tuesday’s figure.

Libya's toll now stands at 5 fatalities and 58 recoveries.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed over 411,300 lives in 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the world’s worst-hit countries.

Some 7.24 million cases have been reported worldwide, while nearly 3.37 million patients have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.