Tanzanian president unveils new Cabinet

By Kizito Makoye

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AA) -Tanzanian President John Magufuli unveiled his new Cabinet on Saturday, 30 days after taking the oath of office.

Magufuli was declared the winner of the last month’s disputed election with 84% of the vote and he retained key lieutenants, including women, but shuffled roles in the Cabinet.

Magufuli is better known as the “bulldozer” for his unwavering work ethic, let alone his propensity to get things done.

Chief Secretary John Kijazi said Finance Minister Philip Mpango and Foreign Affairs Minister Palamagamba Kabudi have retained their positions, signaling the president’s confidence with their work to sustain policies, which among others contributed to robust economic growth and cordial relations with foreign partners, according to a televised announcement made by the State House.

Mpango, as finance minister since 2015, has been instrumental in shaping macroeconomic policies and has pushed an industrialization drive and implementation of mammoth infrastructural projects, including the construction of a hydropower dam, a central railway line to standard gauge, helping to propel development.

Kijazi said Faustine Ngugulile, who was sacked while serving as deputy minister during the outbreak of the coronavirus, was reassigned and will lead the newly named Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

In total there are 23 minister and 23 deputy ministers, including two members of parliament, the president nominated and elevated to ministerial positions.

Elias John Kwandikwa is the Minister for Defense and National Service after the post remained vacant following the election of former minister Hussein Mwinyi as president of Zanzibar in the October general elections.

Some new faces include Kitila Mkumbo who will lead the investment portfolio under the president's office, Innocent Bashungwa is now the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports and Dorothy Gwajima will serve as Minister for Health.

Adolf Mkenda will lead Agriculture Department; Leonard Chamuriho, is the head of Works and Transport Ministry and Geoffrey Mwambe will serve as Minister for Industry and Trade.