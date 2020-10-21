Tatar leader hails Turkish Cypriot election results

By Talha Yavuz

KIEV (AA) – Crimean Tatar leader Mustafa Abdulcemil Kirimoglu, who is also a deputy in Ukraine’s parliament, congratulated Ersin Tatar on Tuesday over his win in the Northern Cyprus presidential runoff.

"We, as Crimean Tatars, are extremely pleased with the election of the grandson of a family whose grandfather migrated from Crimea to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is always in our hearts," Kirimoglu said in his message to Tatar.

"I congratulate you with my sincere and heartfelt feelings for being chosen as president of the TRNC through a democratic election and with the approval of the Turkish Cypriot people."

Tatar, prime minister and presidential candidate of the National Unity Party, won with 51.74% of the votes versus incumbent Mustafa Akinci’s 48.26%.

The first round of the election was held on Oct. 11. Since none of the 11 candidates got more than 50% of the votes, front-runners Tatar and Akinci proceeded to round two on Sunday.