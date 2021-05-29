Tatum drops 50 points as Celtics sink Nets in critical playoff tie

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Jayson Tatum’s spectacular show propelled the Boston Celtics to a 125-119 win over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series late on Friday.

Tatum led the scoring for the Celtics with 50 points, seven assists, and six rebounds, followed by Marcus Smart with 23 points, Tristan Thompson with a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Evan Fournier with 17 points.

For the Nets, James Harden was the highest scorer with 41 points and Kevin Durant ended with 39 points.

The Celtics have cut the series deficit to 2-1 heading into Game 4, which will be played in Boston on Sunday.

Results:

– Eastern Conference

Boston Celtics – Brooklyn Nets: 125-119 (Nets lead series 2-1)

Atlanta Hawks – New York Knicks: 105-94 (Hawks lead series 2-1)

– Western Conference

Dallas Mavericks – Los Angeles Clippers: 108-118 (Mavericks lead series 2-1)