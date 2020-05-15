Tennis Association extends suspension until August

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on Friday said that professional tennis events will not take place until the end of July.

"Following the announcement of the WTA Tour suspension through July 12, the WTA events in Bastad, Lausanne, Bucharest, and Jurmala scheduled for July will not be held, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," an association statement said.

"A decision regarding the dates in which Karlsruhe and Palermo may be played along with further updates to the WTA calendar will be made in June," the statement said.

It also said that the federation will continue to be guided via health experts for when it is safe to return to tournaments.