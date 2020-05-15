Tennis: ATP cancels 8 tournaments amid COVID-19

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) announced Friday that association extended suspensions of professional tennis until August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Just like tennis fans, players and tournament hosts all over the world, we share in the disappointment the tour continues to be affected in this way," said ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi on atptour.com.

"We continue to assess all of our options in an effort to resume the Tour as soon as it is safe to do so, including the feasibility of rescheduling events later in the season," he added.

With this decision, ATP events in Hamburg, Bastad, Newport, Los Cabos, Gstaad, Umag, Atlanta and Kitzbuhel will not take place as planned.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions, with Europe and the US currently the worst hit.

The pandemic has killed more than 306,000 people worldwide with over 4.51 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 1.62 million.