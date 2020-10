By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Serbia's Novak Djokovic beat Daniel Elahi Galan from Colombia on Saturday to qualify for the fourth round of the French Open in Paris.

The world’s top-ranked player won easily in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 in the men's singles match.

The Serbian star has reached the final 16 of the tournament for the eleventh straight year.