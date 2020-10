By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – The world's number seven in men's tennis, Matteo Berrettini, was eliminated from the 2020 French Open on Saturday.

Germany's Daniel Altmaier, ranked 186th in the world, defeated Italy's Berrettini with the sets 6-2, 7-6 and 6-4 to reach the fourth round of Roland Garros.

Altmaier, 22, will take on Roberto Bautista Agut or Pablo Carreno Busta in the next stage.