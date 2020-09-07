Tennis: Naomi Osaka advances to US Open quarterfinals

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2020 US Open.

Japanese star Osaka, 22, eliminated Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit with the sets of 6-3 and 6-4 to advance to the next stage in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the 2016 US Open champion Angelique Kerber has been eliminated from the tournament as Jennifer Brady defeated her with the sets of 6-1 and 6-4.

Also, No.6 seed Petra Kvitova from the Czech Republic and Croatia's Petra Martic — No.8 seed– have been knocked out of US Open.

In men's singles, German player Alexander Zverev beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina with 6-2, 6-2, and 6-1 in one hour and 34 minutes to reach the quarterfinals.

Canadian player Denis Shapovalov eliminated David Goffin from Belgium with the sets of 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, and 6-3 in the US Open.