By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Japan's Naomi Osaka won the US Open after defeating Victoria Azarenka in the women's final.

Osaka beat Azarenka from Belarus 1-6, 6-3 and 6-3 in New York to claim her third Grand Slam title.

The 22-year-old won the US Open in 2016 and Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2017.