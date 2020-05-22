Tennis star Osaka becomes highest paid female athlete

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka is now the highest paid female athlete with nearly $40 million in earnings, according to Forbes business magazine Friday.

"Osaka’s record $37.4 million in earnings surpasses Serena Williams, who, with $36 million in earnings, previously held the title as the world’s highest-earning female athlete," according to Forbes.

Forbes said that apparel giant Nike paid the 22-year-old Boca Raton, Florida resident at least $10 million in 2019.

She also signed deals with US-based consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble and Japanese firms All Nippon Airways and Nissan motor company.

During her career Osaka won the 2018 US Open and the 2019 Australian Open Grand Slam titles.

The magazine said it calculates athletes’ earnings by prize money, salaries, bonuses and endorsements.