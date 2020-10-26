Terror attack kills 2 in Afrin, northwestern Syria

By Omer Koparan and Ethem Emre Ozcan

AFRIN, Syria (AA) – At least two people were killed in a terror blast in northwestern Syria on Monday, according to local sources.

An explosives-laden motorcycle blew up in the opposition-held city of Afrin, leaving 10 others injured, Anadolu Agency learned from sources on the ground.

Though no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, it is likely the work of YPG/PKK terrorists.

Afrin was largely cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists by Turkey in 2018 through its anti-terror offensive Operation Olive Branch, but they still work to carry out attacks.

YPG/PKK terrorists continue to carry out attacks but do not claim responsibility, as they end up harming civilians, according to local security sources.

The YPG/PKK terror group, attacking from Syria's adjacent Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often targets Jarabulus, Azaz, Afrin, and al-Bab.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian branch.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz