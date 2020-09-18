Terrorist neutralized in eastern Turkey

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – An armed terrorist was neutralized in an operation in eastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

The counterterrorism operation was conducted by gendarmerie forces in Adiyaman province, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

While the ministry did not name any specific organization, the PKK terror group is known to be active in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.