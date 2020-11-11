Terrorist 'neutralized' in operation in eastern Turkey

By Sertac Bulur

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish gendarmerie forces "neutralized" a terrorist during the Operation Yildirim-4 in the eastern Tunceli province, authorities said on Wednesday.

The operation was backed by air forces and gendarme seized three AK-47 infantry rifles, one gun and a large amount of food and life supplies with the terrorist, according to an Interior Ministry statement.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

Though terrorists' affiliation was not mentioned, the PKK terror group has been active in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Yildirim-4 is one of a series of operations that Turkey has launched this year to "neutralize" terrorists believed to be hiding in the east and southeast.

*Writing by Dilan Pamuk