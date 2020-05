By Baris Gundogan

ANKARA (AA) – A terrorist surrendered to Turkish security forces in the country’s southeastern Mardin province, Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said the terrorist, identified only by the initials R.G., turned himself in in the Nusaybin district as a result of ongoing efforts to convince terrorists to lay down arms.

It said a total of 76 terrorists have so far surrendered to the forces since the beginning of this year.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar