Thailand asks Myanmar junta to release detainees

By Pizaro Gozali Idrus

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – Thailand has asked the Myanmar military junta to de-escalate the situation and release detainees, following weeks of protests in which dozens of people were killed.

"We call for the de-escalation of the situation and the release of detainees," the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement released on Thursday.

“We also urge all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution for Myanmar and its people through dialogue via any constructive channels,” the ministry added.

As a neighbor country that shares a common border and interacts closely in many aspects, Thailand continues to follow developments in Myanmar with much concern.

“Thailand is saddened by the loss of lives and sufferings of the people of Myanmar due to escalating violence in the country,” it said.

Thailand, as a member, also voiced support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) willingness to assist Myanmar in a positive, peaceful, and constructive manner.

On Thursday, a UN official condemned the junta’s increasingly violent crackdown that led to the killing of at least 70 protesters by security forces since the military took control of the country last month.

"The people of Myanmar need not only words of support, but supportive action. They need the help of the international community now," said Tom Andrews, UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar.

*Writing by Maria Elisa Hospita