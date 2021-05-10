Thousands in West Bank protest Israeli attacks in Jerusalem

By Hamdi Yildiz​​​​​​​

JERUSALEM (AA) – Thousands took part in marches in the West Bank late Sunday to voice support for occupied Jerusalem and decry Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

Political groups in Ramallah, the center of the occupied West Bank, marched calling an end to the attacks of Israeli forces in Jerusalem.

They called on Palestinian administration to cut off all ties with Israel, including security coordination, in response to its actions in Jerusalem.

Jamal al-Taweel, a leader of Palestinian resistance group Hamas, said recent events in Jerusalem made different groups of people united and mobilized Palestinian masses, who will lead the fight against occupying forces.

"Resistance is a natural response to the crimes of the occupying forces and the policy of Judaization," Taweel said.

In Jenin city, located in northern West Bank, protesters condemned Israeli violations in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

They called on Islamic and Arab world to stand with Jerusalem.

All national and Islamist groups in the West Bank called for marches from city centers to Israeli checkpoints in support of the Jerusalemites on Monday.

– Recent developments in East Jerusalem

Palestinians in Jerusalem in recent days have protested in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood amid attacks by Israeli police.

The situation escalated after a ruling by the Israeli Central Court in East Jerusalem, which approved a decision to expel seven Palestinian families from their homes in the neighborhood in favor of Israeli settlers at the beginning of this year.

Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound Friday evening using stun grenades and tear gas.

Hundreds of Palestinians were injured in the attacks, which have been condemned worldwide.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.