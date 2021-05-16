Thousands march across Pakistan against Israel's aggression

By Aamir Latif and Islamuddin Sajid

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AA) – Tens of thousands marched across Pakistan on Sunday to denounce Israel's attacks in Gaza, which has killed at least 181 Palestinians, including women and children.

Rallies and demonstrations were held in the capital Islamabad, commercial capital Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderabad and other cities on the call of Milli Yakjehti Council, a conglomerate of Sunni and Shia schools of thought.

In Islamabad, thousands rallied at the capital's famous D-Chowk roundabout, less than a mile away from the Parliament House, to express solidarity with Palestinians.

Carrying Palestinian flags, banners and posters, some of them plastered with the pictures of Shaikh Ahmed Yasin, the slain leader of Hamas, the protesters chanted anti-Israel slogans.

In Karachi, thousands took part in a car rally that culminated at the Karachi Press Club after passing through key city roads.

Several cars were decorated with Palestinian flags, while angry protesters also burned Israeli flags.

Addressing the rallies, the political and religious leaders regretted the mere "lip servicing" by Muslim leaders, mainly the Arab world and the Organization of Islamic Countries against Israeli atrocities.

This continuing inaction, they said, has encouraged the Zionist state to evict Palestinians from their lands.

Meanwhile, the government of southwestern Balochistan province announced to observe Day of Solidarity with Palestinians on Monday to honor Palestinian martyrs and condemn Israel's aggression.

The tensions that began in Ramadan in East Jerusalem spread to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against Israeli assaults on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.