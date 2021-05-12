Thousands march in solidarity with Palestine in US capital

By Hakan Copur and Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – Thousands of people in the US capital of Washington, DC marched in solidarity with occupied Palestine on Tuesday amid Israeli violence in a protest against Israel and the Biden administration.

Hundreds of protestors first gathered in front of the State Department building, joined by Palestinian, Turkish and US groups and Orthodox Jews as well as Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

In her address, Tlaib said Israel's "racist" approach against Palestinian civilians in recent days was unacceptable and the Biden administration's support for Israel had turned into an oppression of Palestine.

"Enough," she told the crowd, which later reached thousands.

They marched towards the White House carrying Palestinian flags and chanting pro-Palestine slogans. The protestors also urged the Biden administration to condemn and oppose Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Osama Abuirshaid, the executive director of American Muslims for Palestine, called on the international community to oppose Israel's racist behavior.

Abuirshaid praised Turkey's support for Palestine's cause and added that the killing of children by Israeli airstrikes must disturb everyone.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since last week, when an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families, which was later delayed.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

The escalation resulted in airstrikes by Israel on Gaza which have left scores of people dead and hundreds of others wounded. ​​​​​​

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.