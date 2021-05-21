Thousands of Palestinians flock to Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate truce

By Turgut Alp Boyraz

JERUSALEM (AA) – Palestinians living in the occupied East Jerusalem flocked to the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque early Friday and celebrated the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian resistance group.

Holding Palestinian flags, thousands of people reached the mosque and demonstrated joy by greeting Ezzeddin al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

Setting off fireworks following the morning prayer, Palestinians chanted slogans honoring their commitment to Al-Aqsa.

Similar celebrations were held in the occupied West Bank’s Ramallah and the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The cease-fire took effect at 2 a.m. Friday (2300GMT Thursday).

The Egyptian-brokered cease-fire came after 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

A total of 232 Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, were killed during Israeli attacks on Gaza since May 10.​​​​​​​

*Writing by Sena Guler in Ankara