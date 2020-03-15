Three Arab states report new coronavirus cases

ANKARA (AA) – Authorities in Kuwait, Algeria and Jordan on Sunday reported new cases of the novel coronavirus.



In a press conference, a spokesman for Kuwait's Health Ministry said eight people were infected with the virus, taking the total infections in the Gulf state to 112.



In Algeria, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said the country's coronavirus cases rose from 37 to 45, including three deaths.



Jordan also confirmed six new infections in the country.



In a statement, Jordanian Health Minister Saad Jaber said the new cases include four French tourists and a Jordanian citizen, who recently visited Britain.



After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 153 countries and territories.



The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 5,834 with more than 157,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.



A vast majority of those who become infected recover from the illness.



*Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara

