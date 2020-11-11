Thunder confirm hiring of Mark Daigneault as head coach

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The Oklahoma City Thunder promoted assistant coach Mark Daigneault to head coach Wednesday ahead of the new season.

“We are thrilled to have Mark assume the role of head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder,” said General Manager Sam Presti.

“He has been a selfless and effective leader within our organization since his arrival in 2014. Mark is a values-based leader, continuous learner, and someone that will help us continue the repositioning of our organization on and off the court.”

Thunder did not reveal the terms of the deal with Daigneault, who replaces Billy Donovan.

Daigneault, 35, joined the Thunder squad as an assistant coach during the 2019–2020 NBA season.