Tokyo 2020 games' postponement costs set to hit $2.8B

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The price tag of postponing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to next year adds up to some 294 billion yen ($2.8 billion), local media reported on Friday.

”Additional costs generated from the 12-month postponement have been projected at around 170 billion yen, while costs related to coronavirus countermeasures have been estimated to be more than 90 billion yen,” reported the Kyodo news agency, quoting sources among the games’ organizers.

The total cost would be split among the capital Tokyo and Japan’s central government, and would appear to include about 30 billion yen of unspecified costs.

The Tokyo Olympics were supposed to take place this July before it was postponed due to the pandemic, along with sports events and competitions worldwide.

The games have been rescheduled for next July 23-Aug. 8 while the Paralympic Games will take place that Aug. 24-Sept. 5.