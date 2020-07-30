Tom Thibodeau named new head coach of New York Knicks

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – The NBA club New York Knicks announced Thursday Tom Thibodeau as the new head coach.

"This is a very exciting day for our franchise. We’ve hired not only a great basketball coach, but an elite Head Coach in Tom Thibodeau," Knicks President Leon Rose said on Twitter.

"I'm very excited today to be here, this is a dream come true for me. This is my dream job. I think we have the best city in the world, we have the best arena in the world, and we have the best fans in the world," Thibodeau said on the club's Twitter.

Thibodeau won the NBA Coach of the Year in his first season with Chicago Bulls in 2011 as he also coached Minnesota Timberwolves from 2016 to 2019.

The 62-year-old became the 31st coach in the Knicks' history.