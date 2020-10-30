Top Azerbaijani diplomat meets OSCE Group co-chairs

By Bayram Altug

GENEVA (AA) – Azerbaijan’s foreign minister on Friday met with co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)’s Minsk Group in Geneva.

Jeyhun Bayramov met with Russia’s Igor Popov, France’s Stephane Visconti and US’ Andrew Schofer in a closed-door meeting, where he will raise the cease-fire violations by Armenia.

Another meeting will be held between Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanya.

Since the clashes erupted on Sept. 27, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fires since Oct. 10.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh.

Four UN Security Council resolutions and two from the UN General Assembly, as well as international organizations, demand the "immediate complete and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces" from occupied Azerbaijani territory.

In total, about 20% of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – has been under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group – co-chaired by France, Russia, and the US – was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A cease-fire, however, was agreed to in 1994.

World powers, including Russia, France, and the US, have called for a sustainable cease-fire. Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.