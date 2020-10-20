Top Pakistan, Azerbaijani diplomats discuss Karabakh

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Azerbaijan discussed on Tuesday the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, where clashes are continuing since Sept. 27.

In a telephonic conversation, Shah Mahmood Qureshi assured his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, of his country's support for the restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan over Karabakh and other occupied territories.

He expressed "deep concern" on the deteriorating security situation, and full solidarity with the "brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and its people at this difficult time," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Qureshi conveyed his concerns over the "reprehensible" targeting and killing of civilians by Armenian forces, and hoped for a peaceful solution to the crisis, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Bayramov, according to the press release, appreciated Pakistan’s support, and briefed on the latest situation.

Relations between Baku and Yerevan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Qureshi also thanked Azerbaijan for backing Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir dispute at various international forums, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

He informed his counterpart of the "grave human rights violations and other repressive actions" by Indian forces in the disputed valley.