Top Turkish diplomat to attend conference on UN fund

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s top diplomat will participate in the UN Peacebuilding Fund Replenishment Conference on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his international counterparts will take part in the conference via video link, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The conference will be co-chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, Canada's Foreign Minister Marc Garneau and Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, the statement said.

"During the course of the conference, further political and financial support to the UN Peacebuilding Fund will be discussed within the wider framework of the UN peace and security pillar," it added.