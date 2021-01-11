Top Turkish diplomat to visit Pakistan

By Ahmet Gencturk

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s foreign minister will pay an official visit to Pakistan, according to an official statement on Monday.

According to the Foreign Ministry statement, Mevlut Cavusoglu’s visit will take place on Jan. 13-14.

The statement said that during the visit "bilateral relations will be reviewed and regional and global issues will be discussed."

"Preparations of the Seventh Turkey-Pakistan High Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting will also be coordinated during the meetings," it noted.

Cavusoglu will also attend "the Second Trilateral Meeting of Turkey-Pakistan-Azerbaijan Foreign Ministers", the statement added.

As part of his visit, he will officially inaugurate the new compound of Turkey's Consulate General in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, it also said.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry also issued an official statement on Monday regarding Cavusoglu’s visit.

Noting that Cavusoglu will hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and calls with the country’s prime minister and the president, the statement said bilateral relations as well regional and international issues will be discussed during the visit.

The statement also underlined the fraternal relations between Turkey and Pakistan, stressing that Cavusoglu’s visit comes as part of regular high-level exchanges between the countries.

"Forthcoming visit of the Turkish Foreign Minister will help further deepen the bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in multiple areas," the statement added.