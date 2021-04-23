Top Turkish, US officials discuss bilateral ties

By Kemal Karadag

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s presidential spokesman and US national security advisor on Friday evaluated issues discussed by their presidents, according to an official statement.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed satisfaction during a telephone call about a decision by the leaders of both nations to meet at the NATO Leaders' Summit in June, said a Turkish presidential statement.

The men also expressed the importance of prioritizing strategic and common interests in Turkey and US relations within the frame of mutual respect despite current disagreements.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, spoke via telephone on Friday and discussed bilateral relations.

Erdogan and Biden agreed on the strategic character of the bilateral relationship and the importance of working together to build greater cooperation on issues of mutual interest.