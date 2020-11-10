Top US diplomat to travel to Turkey this week

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US top diplomatic said he will travel to Turkey later this week.

Mike Pompeo told a news conference at the State Department that he would head Friday to France, Turkey, Georgia, Israel, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

"The conversations will differ obviously in each country, many different things to cover, but I am sure many of them will focus on this administration's historic efforts to forge peace and cooperation throughout the Middle East," said Pompeo.

The visit comes one more than one week after the US' presidential election was saw Joe Biden defeat US President Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

Trump has, however, vowed to wage a legal fight against the projected results, and has demanded vote recounts.