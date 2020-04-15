Tottenham Hotspur stadium open doors for COVID-19 tests

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Tottenham Hotspur allocated its stadium's parking lot for COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

"We are today sharing the first ever public images of the COVID-19 testing and swabbing operation taking place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium," the London football club said on its website.

"The stadium’s huge basement car park is being used to conduct the drive-through COVID-19 operation for North Middlesex University Hospital staff, their families and dependents," it said.

The Spurs added that 70 tests are expected to be done a day and that Tottenham is the first Premier League club to allocate its property for coronavirus testing.

All professional football matches in England were called off in mid-March as part of nationwide efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.

In early April, authorities announced that England's top football league “will not resume at the beginning of May” and matches "will only return when it is safe and appropriate.”

The U.K. is one of the countries hardest hit by the virus, with nearly 100,000 cases and almost 13,000 deaths to date.