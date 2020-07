By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – English Premier League club Tottenham Hotpsur agreed on a five-year contract with defender Japhet Tanganga.

"We are delighted to announce that @JTanganga99 has signed a new contract with the Club which will run until 2025," the club said in a statement.

"The young defender has impressed playing across the back line this year in what has been his breakthrough season,…"

The 21-year-old started football at the Tottenham youth academy, and has made 11 appearances so far.