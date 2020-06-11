Tottenham star Dele Alli suspended for improper post

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli on Thursday was suspended for a match following his mocking social media post about the coronavirus.

"Dele Alli has been suspended for one match with immediate effect, fined £50,000 [some $63,300] and must undertake an education course following a breach of FA Rule E3," the English football body (FA) said in a statement.

The FA Rule E3 is a sanction against improper behaviors of individuals in the English football competitions such as insulting or abusive language use against a race, color, nationality or ethnic origin.

Alli denied that he violated this rule but the FA sanctioned him over a social media post in February.

World famous British media outlet BBC said that the 24-year-old English midfielder shared a video on his Snapchat account, where "he joked about the [Coronavirus] outbreak and appeared to mock an Asian man."

So Tottenham regular Alli will miss his team's English Premier League match against Manchester United on June 19.

This season he scored 9 goals and produced 6 assists in 35 matches.