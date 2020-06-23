Trabzonspor drop two critical points for title race

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Trabzonspor dropped two critical points Monday for the title race after they drew 2-2 with Aytemiz Alanyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig Week 28 clash in Alanya.

Trabzonspor took an early lead with a goal by Abdulkadir Omur in the seventh minute at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium.

Papiss Cisse scored the equalizer in the 45th minute and the half time ended 1-1.

In the second half, Filip Novak made the score 2-1 for Trabzonspor. But in the stoppage time, Anastasios Bakasetas' goal brought one valuable point to Aytemiz Alanyaspor.

Both teams ended the match with 10 men as Seyed Majid Hosseini and Fabrice N'Sakala received red cards in the second half.

Trabzonspor are now two points behind leaders Medipol Basaksehir with 57 points.

Aytemiz Alanyaspor increased their point tally to 44 to sit in sixth place.

In another Monday match, Fraport-Tav Antalyaspor defeated Caykur Rizespor 3-1 in Antalya.

Turkish Super Lig matches were played behind closed doors as part of the country’s coronavirus measures.

Super Lig Week 28 results are as follows:

Friday:

Ankaragucu – Medipol Basaksehir: 1-2

Saturday:

Hes Kablo Kayserispor – Genclerbirligi: 2-0

Yukatel Denizlispor – Besiktas: 1-5

BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor – Goztepe: 2-1

Sunday:

Kasimpasa – Fenerbahce: 2-0

Galatasaray – Gaziantep FK: 3-3

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor – Demir Grup Sivasspor: 2-2

Monday:

Aytemiz Alanyaspor – Trabzonspor: 2-2

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor – Caykur Rizespor: 3-1