Trabzonspor end 5-match winless run in Super Lig

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Trabzsonspor sealed a 1-0 win over Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor in the Super Lig on Sunday.

Caleb Ekuban scored the only goal of the game in the first half to end the home team's poor form in the league at the Medical Park stadium.

Trabzsonspor secured their second Lig win, ending the 5-match winless run to reach 9 points.

Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor collected 8 points in the Super Lig.

In another Super Lig match, Aytemiz Alanyaspor defeated Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-0 to remain top of the table.

Results of Sunday's Super Lig matches:

Atakas Hatayspor – Caykur Rizespor: 2-2

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor – Kasımpaşa: 2-1

Goztepe – MKE Ankaragucu: 3-1

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor – Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 0-2

Trabzonspor – Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor: 1-0