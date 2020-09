By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Trabzonspor confirmed the signing of Benik Afobe from Stoke City on Thursday.

The DR Congo international forward inked a one-year contract with the Turkish club.

Trabzonspor will pay €1.3 million ($1.5 million) to Benik Afobe, the Super Lig club announced.

The-27-year old forward scored 89 goals in 327 matches during his club career.