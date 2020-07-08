Trabzonspor upset with home draw against Antalyaspor

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Trabzonspor dropped two critical points for the title race after a 2-2 draw with Antalyaspor.

Playing at Medical Park Stadium, the visitors were awarded a penalty kick in the 9th minute as the opening goal came from midfielder Ufuk Akyol.

In the 15th minute, the home side was awarded a penalty following a video assistant referee (VAR) review as the Argentine midfielder Jose Sosa equalized the game at 1-1.

Trabzonspor were again awarded a penalty with the VAR decision in the 43rd minute.

Sosa successfully converted the penalty to put Black Sea Storm 2-1 up over Antalyaspor as he found his second goal in the game.

However, Antalyaspor equalized the game in the 66th minute as Yekta Kurtulus put the ball into Trabzonspor net with a close range finish, 2-2.

With this result, the second-place Trabzonspor had 62 points. Antalyaspor were in the 10th place with 38 points in 31 games.

In Tuesday's game, Medipol Basaksehir defeated Yukatel Denizlispor 2-0 and reached 66 points.