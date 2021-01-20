Trabzonspor's Abdulkadir Omur out with injured ankle

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish football club Trabzonspor announced Tuesday that Abdulkadir Omur suffered an injury to his ankle.

Omur was diagnosed with a lateral malleolus fracture to his right ankle, team doctor Hakan Celik said in a statement.

He sustained the injury during a Tuesday Super Lig game against Ittifak Holding Konyaspor that Trabzonspor won 3-1.

The 21-year-old joined Trabzonspor from the club's youth camp.

In 108 appearances for the Black Sea Storm, the midfielder has so far scored 14 goals and 22 assists.